German DFB Cup
SV Drochtersen/Assel0Bayern Munich1

SV Drochtersen/Assel v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

SV Drochtersen/Assel

  • 30Siefkes
  • 3KleeSubstituted forStöhrat 86'minutes
  • 15Rogowski
  • 12Mau
  • 13Behrmann
  • 7Elfers
  • 10Nagel
  • 25ZöpfgenSubstituted forWinkelmannat 78'minutes
  • 8Andrijanic
  • 11Gooßen
  • 14NeumannSubstituted forFiksat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Klinkmann
  • 20Ioannou
  • 21Fiks
  • 22El Saleh
  • 23Stöhr
  • 26Winkelmann
  • 77Jung

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 17Boateng
  • 5HummelsSubstituted forGoretzkaat 53'minutes
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10RobbenBooked at 41minsSubstituted forComanat 52'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forTolissoat 86'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Ribéry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 4Süle
  • 14Bernat
  • 18Goretzka
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
Referee:
Thorben Siewer

Match Stats

Home TeamSV Drochtersen/AsselAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home16%
Away84%
Shots
Home3
Away28
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away11
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th August 2018

  • SV Drochtersen/AsselSV Drochtersen/Assel0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
  • 1. CfR Pforzheim1. CfR Pforzheim0B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1
  • 1. FC Kaiserslautern1. FC Kaiserslautern1Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim6
  • SSV Ulm 1846 FußballSSV Ulm 1846 Fußball2FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1
  • SV 07 ElversbergSV 07 Elversberg0WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1
  • SV LinxSV Linx1Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg2
  • SV RödinghausenSV Rödinghausen3SG Dynamo DresdenSG Dynamo Dresden2
  • TuS DassendorfTuS Dassendorf0MSV DuisburgMSV Duisburg1
  • Wormatia WormsWormatia Worms1Werder BremenWerder Bremen6
  • FC Erzgebirge AueFC Erzgebirge Aue17:30MainzMainz 05
  • Rot-Weiß OberhausenRot-Weiß Oberhausen17:30SV SandhausenSV Sandhausen
  • TuS ErndtebrückTuS Erndtebrück17:30HamburgHamburg SV

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired