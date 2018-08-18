SV Drochtersen/Assel v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
SV Drochtersen/Assel
- 30Siefkes
- 3KleeSubstituted forStöhrat 86'minutes
- 15Rogowski
- 12Mau
- 13Behrmann
- 7Elfers
- 10Nagel
- 25ZöpfgenSubstituted forWinkelmannat 78'minutes
- 8Andrijanic
- 11Gooßen
- 14NeumannSubstituted forFiksat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Klinkmann
- 20Ioannou
- 21Fiks
- 22El Saleh
- 23Stöhr
- 26Winkelmann
- 77Jung
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5HummelsSubstituted forGoretzkaat 53'minutes
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10RobbenBooked at 41minsSubstituted forComanat 52'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forTolissoat 86'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Ribéry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 4Süle
- 14Bernat
- 18Goretzka
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- Referee:
- Thorben Siewer
Match Stats
Home TeamSV Drochtersen/AsselAway TeamBayern Munich
- Possession
- Home16%
- Away84%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away28
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5