Irish Premiership: Unbeaten Linfield beat Crusaders 2-0 to go two points clear

Declan Caddell and Daniel Kearns in action during Linfield's 2-0 win at Crusaders

Linfield made it three wins from three games by beating champions Crusaders 2-0 at Seaview to go two points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Joel Cooper and Jamie Mulgrew scored for the Blues to end the Crues' record of 20 home league games unbeaten.

Coleraine were held to a 2-2 draw at the Oval while unbeaten Ballymena came from behind to beat Ards 2-1.

Dungannon drew 1-1 with Cliftonville and Michael McCrudden netted twice as Institute defeated Warrenpoint 2-0.

David Healy's side were superior to Crusaders throughout and have yet to concede a goal in their league campaign so far this season.

Cooper continued his impressive start to his Linfield career by tapping in from Chris Casement's cross for his second goal of the season in the 35th minute.

Jamie Mulgrew fired into the bottom corner to secure the three points just before the hour mark and Crusaders now lie in an unaccustomed lowly seventh place in the table with four points.

Brad Lyons had Coleraine ahead four minutes before half-time at the Oval with a header from Darren McCauley's cross but the hosts levelled four minutes after the break when Curtis Allen stabbed home at the back post after meeting Dylan Davidson's free-kick.

Peter McMahon put Glentoran in front with a stunning right-foot 30-yard strike into the top corner but substitute Eoin Bradley's headed finish from another McCauley cross with three minutes remaining saw the sides pick up a point apiece.

Ballymena are third in the table on seven points after a second-half comeback at the Bangor Fuels Arena gave them victory over Ards, who have yet to register a point.

Mark Kelly capitalised on hesitant United defending to shoot past Ross Glendinning in the first half but James Knowles' deflected curling effort from outside the box drew the Sky Blues level in the second half.

Substitute Shane McGinty rifled the winner into the top corner on 76 minutes.

Eoin Bradley's late goal sealed a point for Coleraine at the Oval

Dungannon clinched their first point of the season, Mark Patton picking up on Jaimie McGovern's poor clearance and lifting the ball over Richard Brush for the opener in the 62nd minute.

The visitors passed up numerous chances before Joe Gormley teed up Jay Donnelly to drill home Cliftonville's equaliser with two minutes left.

Warrenpoint's Danny Wallace was shown a red card for a late challenge on Jamie McIntyre on the half hour at the Brandywell.

Institute made their extra man count five minutes later when McCrudden scored from the penalty spot after being brought down inside the area.

McCrudden's volleyed strike from 20 yards out after 65 minutes ensured Institute made it two home wins out of two so far and they lie fifth in the table.

Like Ards, Warrenpoint are still searching for their first point of the season.

Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 18 August - Results Ards 1-2 Ballymena Utd Crusaders 0-2 Linfield Dungannon Swifts 1-1 Cliftonville Glentoran 2-2 Coleraine Institute 2-0 Warrenpoint Town

Bluefin Sport Championship Ballyclare Comrades 2-1 Loughgall Carrick Rangers 0-5 Dundela Dergview 2-1 H&W Welders Larne 1-0 Ballinamallard Utd Limavady Utd 1-2 Knockbreda Portadown 2-0 PSNI