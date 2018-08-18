Premier League results: Tottenham, Everton, Leicester and Bournemouth win

England duo Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier were on target against Fulham

Harry Kane ended his August goal drought and Kieran Trippier scored a stunning free-kick as Tottenham beat Fulham 3-1, while there were also wins for Leicester, Everton and Bournemouth.

Lucas Moura's opener just before half-time at Wembley Stadium was cancelled out by Aleksandar Mitrovic, who headed in Fulham's first goal back in the top-flight to equalise.

But Trippier's long range effort, which was reminiscent of his goal for England in the World Cup, and a third from Kane, who had not previously scored a Premier League goal in August in his 14 previous games, secured the win at Wembley.

Richarlison scored his third goal of the season as Everton beat Southampton 2-1, with Theo Walcott also on target as Marco Silva earned his first league win as Toffees boss, while Danny Ings got his first goal for the Saints.

Ten-man Leicester beat Wolves 2-0 with Matt Doherty scoring an own goal and James Maddison scoring his first Premier League goal, while England striker Jamie Vardy was shown a straight red in the 66th minute.

Steve Cook and Callum Wilson scored for Bournemouth, as they came from behind to beat West Ham at the London Stadium, despite Marko Arnautovic's first-half penalty.

In Saturday's early kick-off, Kenedy missed a 96th-minute penalty as 10-man Newcastle drew 0-0 at Cardiff, with both teams picking up their first point of the campaign.

Newcastle substitute Isaac Hayden was sent off 21 minutes after coming on at half-time for a foul on Josh Murphy, while Kenedy was lucky to stay on the pitch after kicking Victor Camarasa in the first-half.

Chelsea host Arsenal in Saturday's 17:30 BST kick-off.

In the Championship, Middlesbrough stayed top as they beat Bristol City 2-0, but Derby, managed by Frank Lampard suffered a successive league defeat, losing 2-1 to Millwall.

Leeds United maintained their 100% winning start, beating Rotherham 2-0 , while West Brom thrashed QPR 7-1 and Aston Villa were held 1-1 by 10-man Ipswich.