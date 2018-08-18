BBC Sport - Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham: Mauricio Pochettino disappointed with chances conceded
Spurs need to be more clinical despite win - Pochettino
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with his side's "dominant" 3-1 win against Fulham, but "disappointed" not to have scored more goals.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 18 August, from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired