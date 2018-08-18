BBC Sport - Cardiff City 0-0 Newcastle United: Rafa Benitez 'can't complain' with Cardiff result
Kenedy penalty was poor, but we lose as a team - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez admits Kenedy's injury-time penalty was "poor" but adds that his side "lose as a team" following their 0-0 draw with Cardiff.
MATCH REPORT: Cardiff City 0-0 Newcastle United
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 18 August, from 2220 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired