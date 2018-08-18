BBC Sport - Cardiff City 0-0 Newcastle United: Neil Warnock 'relieved' with draw
Warnock says Kenedy penalty miss was 'poetic justice'
- From the section Cardiff
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock describes Kenedy's injury-time penalty miss for Newcastle as "poetic justice" as he feels the midfielder should have been sent off in the first half, and says their 0-0 draw "felt like a win".
MATCH REPORT: Cardiff City 0-0 Newcastle United
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 18 August, from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired