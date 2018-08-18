BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain eight-point lead over Cliftonville

Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain lead

Linfield Ladies are eight points clear at the top of the Women’s Premiership as the top three in the table all score comfortable victories.

Megan Bell scored twice as Linfield beat Derry City Ladies 3-0 at New Midgley while Glentoran overtook Crusaders to climb up into third spot with a 5-0 defeat of Crusaders.

Amber Dempster scored a hat-trick for Cliftonville, who cruised to an emphatic 10-0 win against basement side Portadown.

Top videos

Video

Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain lead

Video

Stokes receives mixed reception on return to cricket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'That's a beauty' - Dhawan edges Woakes to slip

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Kenedy penalty was poor, but we lose as a team - Benitez

Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

'Welcome Usain!' Bolt ready to start football career in Australia

Video

Pogba needs to grow up & get on with his football - Ince

Video

'Poor old umpire Bainton has fallen on his bottom!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd Women ready for 'moment of history' - Stoney

Video

Mourinho 'couldn't be happier' with Pogba

Video

Moores' back-to-back sixes seal knockout win for Notts

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired