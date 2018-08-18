Linfield Ladies are eight points clear at the top of the Women’s Premiership as the top three in the table all score comfortable victories.

Megan Bell scored twice as Linfield beat Derry City Ladies 3-0 at New Midgley while Glentoran overtook Crusaders to climb up into third spot with a 5-0 defeat of Crusaders.

Amber Dempster scored a hat-trick for Cliftonville, who cruised to an emphatic 10-0 win against basement side Portadown.