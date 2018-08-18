BBC Sport - Paul Pogba should 'let his football do the talking' - Paul Ince
Pogba needs to grow up & get on with his football - Ince
- From the section Man Utd
Former Manchester United player Paul Ince says Paul Pogba should "let his football do the talking" and that "no player is bigger than Manchester United".
