Scottish League Two: Rory McAllister on target as Peterhead go top

Rory McAllister's goal ensured Peterhead beat Clyde and usurped their opponents at the League Two summit.

Goal difference keeps Peterhead in front of Annan Athletic, who beat Queen's Park 3-1, and Elgin City, who won 1-0 away to Albion Rovers.

Both Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers finished their match with 10 men as the Fife side won 4-0.

Edinburgh City moved into the top four with a 3-1 win at home to Stirling Albion.

Clyde had boasted a 100% record after two games, but they fell from first to fifth place after the defeat at Balmoor.

There were four goals in six minutes at Galabank as Annan moved into second place.

Tommy Muir gave the home side the lead soon after half-time, but within a minute Smart Osadolor had Queen's Park level.

Ryan Sinnamon took just two minutes to restore Annan's advantage before Aidan Smith headed Alex Mitchell's cross home on 52 minutes.

Chris McLeish's goal for Elgin City was enough to keep Albion Rovers without a point in three games.

Stirling Albion have also yet to get off the mark, despite it looking like it may be their day when Edinburgh City's Blair Henderson had a penalty saved after 32 minutes.

However, they conceded another spot kick 15 minutes later - this time Scott Shepherd made no mistake.

Within seven minutes Stirling were level, though, when Mark Stewart finished into the bottom right-hand corner.

Conrad Balatoni headed the Edinburgh City back ahead and Jordan Allan's own goal meant there was no way back for the visitors.

Cowdenbeath did win their first points of the season with a thumping win against Berwick.

Jordyn Sheerin and Martin Scott scored headers within three minutes of each other to give the hosts a first-half cushion, then in the second, Pat Scullion and Robbie Buchanan both netted a minute after each other to make it four.

Cowdenbeath's Kyle Miller was given a straight red card for violent conduct in 76 minutes, but any advantage that gave the visitors was relinquished two minutes later when Robert Wilson was also ordered off for a foul on David Marsh.