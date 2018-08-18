BBC Sport - Usain Bolt greeted by fans at Sydney airport: Welcome to Australia Usain!
'Welcome Usain!' Bolt ready to start football career in Australia
- From the section Football
Eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt is greeted by football fans at Sydney Airport after agreeing an "indefinite training period" with A-League side Central Coast Mariners.
WATCH MORE: Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired