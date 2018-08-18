BBC Sport - Casey Stoney looks ahead to Manchester United Women's first professional game
Man Utd Women ready for 'moment of history' - Stoney
- From the section Women's Football
Manchester United Women play their first professional game on Sunday and manager Casey Stoney says the first match against her former team Liverpool, will be a "moment of history".
