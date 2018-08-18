BBC Sport - Casey Stoney looks ahead to Manchester United Women's first professional game

Man Utd Women ready for 'moment of history' - Stoney

Manchester United Women play their first professional game on Sunday and manager Casey Stoney says the first match against her former team Liverpool, will be a "moment of history".

READ MORE: Manchester United mark return to women's football with a new Liverpool rivalry

READ MORE: Man Utd 'can change the face of women's football'

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Man Utd Women ready for 'moment of history' - Stoney

Video

Stokes receives mixed reception on return to cricket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'That's a beauty' - Dhawan edges Woakes to slip

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

'Welcome Usain!' Bolt ready to start football career in Australia

Video

'Poor old umpire Bainton has fallen on his bottom!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Mourinho 'couldn't be happier' with Pogba

Video

Moores' back-to-back sixes seal knockout win for Notts

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It was time to grow up' - how Shelvey changed his mindset

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired