Scottish FA: Clare Whyte appointed SFA compliance officer
The Scottish FA have announced current procurator fiscal depute Clare Whyte as their new compliance offer.
Whyte begins the role later this month, replacing the outgoing Tony McGlennan.
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said Whyte will be "an asset to the organisation and the game in this country".
"It's also a vital position within Scottish football as a whole that comes with its own unique challenges and pressures," he said.