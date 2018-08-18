Swansea City expected to 'bounce straight back' - Garry Monk

Garry Monk was given his first management opportunity by Swansea City

Swansea City legend Garry Monk says his former side's ambition will be to "bounce straight back" following their relegation from the Premier League.

Under Graham Potter the Swans have made a promising start to life in the Championship and held Monk's Birmingham City to a goalless draw on Friday.

Monk spent 10 years playing for Swansea before a stint as manager in 2014-2015.

He said there is an expectation that relegated clubs will make an immediate return to the top flight.

"They have the most money and the most power," Monk said.

"Whoever plays in that shirt, it doesn't matter what experience you've got, the expectation will always be to bounce straight back.

"They have the quality, clearly, and have had a very good start," adding Swansea were "lucky" to leave St Andrew's with a point.

Garry Monk made 226 appearances for Swansea between 2004 and 2014

Monk went on to manage Leeds and Middlesbrough after his spell in charge at the Liberty Stadium.

He became Birmingham's fifth manager in 15 months earlier this year following the sacking of Steve Cotterill.

But the 39-year-old said Swansea will always be special to him.

"I will always wish that club the best, it was a big part of my life... I've got a lot of friends in Swansea still.

"Graham's come in and I'm sure he's going to do a fantastic job.

"I wish them all the best and I hope they have a successful season, along with us."