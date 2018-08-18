Yeovil Town Ladies: Olivia Fergusson & Amy Goddard join Women's Super League club

Olivia Fergusson previously played for Aston Villa before joining Bristol City

Women's Super League club Yeovil Town have signed Bristol City duo Olivia Fergusson and Amy Goddard.

Fergusson, 23, had been with City since 2016, while Goddard, 19, spent the second half of last season on loan at second-tier side Aston Villa.

"Olivia has been a target of ours for a number of seasons," said director of football Jamie Sherwood.

"Sadly we were never in a position to sign her, but to see her in the Yeovil Town kit now is very pleasing."

Meanwhile, fellow defender Leah Burridge has extended her contract with Yeovil.