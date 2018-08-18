Usain Bolt: Fans gather for sprinting legend in Australia

Usain Bolt is no stranger to the adulation of sports fans.

However, at Sydney airport on Saturday, Bolt was welcomed not as a sprinter - but as a footballer.

The eight-time Olympic champion, who has agreed an "indefinite training period" with A-League side Central Coast Mariners, was greeted by legions of fans on his arrival, including children with "Welcome Usain" signs.

"I love Australia, so I'm happy to call Australia home for now," said Bolt.

"I'm going to show the world what I'm made of," the Jamaican added.

Bolt could train with the Mariners for the first time on Tuesday - which is also his 32nd birthday.

Usain Bolt, wearing a Central Coast Mariners scarf, is surrounded by fans, journalists and photographers after arriving in Sydney for his training period with the A-League side
The athletics legend arrived in a Central Coast Mariners scarf
Bolt poses for photographs with the fans at Sydney airport before his stint with Central Coast Mariners
Bolt has already trained with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, South African club Sundowns and Norway's Stromsgodset
Bolt laughs with fans at Sydney airport
Bolt is not guaranteed a permanent contract with the Mariners

Meanwhile, the Mariners have welcomed the athletics legend to the club - with a lightning bolt image in the centre circle at their home ground...

Central Coast Mariners stadium, with lightning bolt on the pitch to welcome Usain Bolt

