Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Morelos, Boyata, Dundee, Hampden, Hibs, St Johnstone, Doncaster

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster says his family has been torn apart by the pressure of his job and that he has lived alone since 2012 after police advised his family to leave Scotland. (Daily Record)

Police have warned that there would be "not inconsiderable policing implications" should the Scottish FA switch the home of Scottish football from Hampden Park in Glasgow to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, saying there would be "human and financial costs". (The Herald)

Julen Etxabeguren, the Spanish defender released in the summer after playing only 29 minutes for Dundee last season under Neil McCann, has hit out at the manager, claiming his short temper and tactical stubbornness have held the club back. (Daily Record)

Rangers director of football Mark Allen says he is determined to answer manager Steven Gerrard's wish for further signings before the transfer window closes but says any arrivals must be "bigger, stronger and faster" than those they replace. (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has conceded that a Europa League tie in Russia against Ufa three days before his side are due to face Celtic will not be ideal preparation for the first Glasgow derby in the Scottish Premiership this season. (The Scotsman)

Steven Gerrard hopes Rangers will hold on to Alfredo Morelos, the subject of a failed £3.75m bid from Bordeaux, with the manager suggesting it would cost £12m to replace the striker. (The National)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accused Bordeaux, who have sacked head coach Gus Poyet after he criticised the club's signing policy, of being disrespectful after only offering £3.75m for striker Alfredo Morelos. (Evening Times)

Being asked if he wanted to bring goalkeeper Allan McGregor back to Rangers from Hull City was a silly question, according to manager Steven Gerrard, describing it as his easiest decision. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies says Dedryck Boyata still could have a future at the club despite manager Brendan Rodgers suggesting the Belgium defender missed Tuesday's defeat by AEK Athens while fit and the player claiming he was nursing an injury. (Scottish Sun)

Dedryck Boyata, who has been the subject of failed bids from Fenerbahce, Fulham and Olympiakos, will return to first-team training with Celtic on Monday after the Belgium defender and manager Brendan Rodgers disagreed about the reasons for his absence from Tuesday's Champions League defeat by AEK Athens. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Partick Thistle goalkeeper Alan Rough says Dedryck Boyata had no excuses for missing Celtic's Champions League game against AEK Athens even if he was not quite 100% fit as he himself played for Scotland after a horse broke his foot. (The National)

Former Scotland defender Colin Hendry has hailed his son, Callum, as a "warrior" for the way he has put behind him family and personal problems to emerge with two goals for St Johnstone Colts in their midweek Scottish Challenge Cup defeat by Dundee United. (The Scotsman)

St Johnstone manager has paid tribute to Murray Davidson, who is poised to play his 300th game for the Perth side, describing the 30-year-old midfielder as Mr Indestructible for the way he has come through many injury problems. (The Herald)

Midfielder Stevie Mallan says Hibernian will look to surpass last season's record-breaking points total in the Scottish top-flight to mitigate the heartbreak of their frustrating Europa League defeat by Molde. (The Scotsman)

Dundee United are close to signing 27-year-old Algerian defender Rachid Bouhenna, currently playing for Alger in his homeland. (Scottish Sun, print edition)