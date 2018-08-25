Scottish League Two
Clyde15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Broadwood Stadium

Clyde v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32106157
2Annan Athletic32106337
3Elgin32103127
4Edinburgh City32017256
5Clyde32015146
6Queen's Park311134-14
7Cowdenbeath31025413
8Berwick310215-43
9Stirling300317-60
10Albion300309-90
