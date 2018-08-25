Clyde v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|7
|2
|Annan Athletic
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Elgin
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|4
|Edinburgh City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|6
|5
|Clyde
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|6
|Queen's Park
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|3
|8
|Berwick
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|3
|9
|Stirling
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|10
|Albion
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|-9
|0
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired