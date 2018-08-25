Scottish League One
Brechin15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Glebe Park

Brechin City v Dumbarton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath32108267
2Airdrieonians32015326
3Montrose320135-26
4Raith Rovers31205325
5Dumbarton31113304
6Forfar31113304
7Brechin310223-13
8Stenhousemuir310224-23
9Stranraer302124-22
10East Fife301225-31
