Forfar Athletic v Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|7
|2
|Airdrieonians
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Montrose
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|4
|Raith Rovers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|5
|Dumbarton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|6
|Forfar
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|7
|Brechin
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|9
|Stranraer
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|10
|East Fife
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired