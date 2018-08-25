Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Ross County
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Ross County

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22004136
2Morton21104224
3Ayr21102024
4Inverness CT21101014
5Dundee Utd21014403
6Dunfermline210145-13
7Partick Thistle210123-13
8Queen of Sth201134-11
9Falkirk200213-20
10Alloa200203-30
