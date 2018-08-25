Ayr United v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6Geggan
- 5Rose
- 16Adams
- 27Smith
- 10Forrest
- 4Kerr
- 18Murdoch
- 8Crawford
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 9Moore
- 11McDaid
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 15Bell
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 6Ashcroft
- 5Durnan
- 14Devine
- 2Williamson
- 28Craigen
- 19Vincent
- 3Longridge
- 10Longridge
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 9Ryan
Substitutes
- 7Higginbotham
- 11Connolly
- 15Hippolyte
- 17Thomson
- 20Gill
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match report to follow.