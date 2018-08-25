Scottish Championship
Inverness CT2Alloa1

Inverness CT v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 7Polworth
  • 15WelshSubstituted forCalderat 64'minutes
  • 4Chalmers
  • 11WalshBooked at 32mins
  • 14OakleyBooked at 24minsSubstituted forDoran Coganat 72'minutes
  • 9AustinSubstituted forWhiteat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 16Calder
  • 19White
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 42Hoban

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 16KaradachkiBooked at 48mins
  • 3Dick
  • 15Hastie
  • 11Flannigan
  • 6HetheringtonSubstituted forBurtat 78'minutes
  • 7CawleySubstituted forBrownat 65'minutes
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9SpenceSubstituted forPeggieat 49'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Trouten
  • 12Burt
  • 14Brown
  • 17Peggie
  • 20Goodwin
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Liam Burt replaces Steven Hetherington.

Attempt missed. Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Alloa Athletic.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces George Oakley.

Penalty missed! Still Inverness CT 2, Alloa Athletic 1. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

Penalty Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Brown replaces Kevin Cawley.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Sean Welsh.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).

Reis Peggie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Jordan White replaces Nathan Austin.

Attempt missed. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Reis Peggie replaces Greig Spence.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 2, Alloa Athletic 1. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Inverness CT. George Oakley draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic).

George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Inverness CT 1, Alloa Athletic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Alloa Athletic 1.

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105147
2Morton32106337
3Inverness CT32103127
4Dundee Utd32016426
5Ross County32015326
6Queen of Sth31116424
7Dunfermline310258-33
8Partick Thistle310225-33
9Alloa300315-40
10Falkirk300316-50
