Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Liam Burt replaces Steven Hetherington.
Inverness CT v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 7Polworth
- 15WelshSubstituted forCalderat 64'minutes
- 4Chalmers
- 11WalshBooked at 32mins
- 14OakleyBooked at 24minsSubstituted forDoran Coganat 72'minutes
- 9AustinSubstituted forWhiteat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 10Doran Cogan
- 16Calder
- 19White
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 42Hoban
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 16KaradachkiBooked at 48mins
- 3Dick
- 15Hastie
- 11Flannigan
- 6HetheringtonSubstituted forBurtat 78'minutes
- 7CawleySubstituted forBrownat 65'minutes
- 19Zanatta
- 9SpenceSubstituted forPeggieat 49'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Trouten
- 12Burt
- 14Brown
- 17Peggie
- 20Goodwin
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Alloa Athletic.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces George Oakley.
Penalty missed! Still Inverness CT 2, Alloa Athletic 1. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Penalty Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Brown replaces Kevin Cawley.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Sean Welsh.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).
Reis Peggie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Jordan White replaces Nathan Austin.
Attempt missed. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Reis Peggie replaces Greig Spence.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 2, Alloa Athletic 1. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Inverness CT. George Oakley draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic).
George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inverness CT 1, Alloa Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Alloa Athletic 1.
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).
