Falkirk v Queen of the South
-
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Fasan
- 4Muirhead
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 15Harrison
- 3McGhee
- 25Irving
- 6Paton
- 10Owen-Evans
- 26Russell
- 9Lewis
- 24Haber
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 7Petravicius
- 8Sammut
- 11Froxylias
- 14Robson
- 23Greenwood
- 31Mutch
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 12Semple
- 6Doyle
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 14Harkins
- 10Todd
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 16Watson
- 17Murray
- 18Tremble
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 26Ivison
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match report to follow.