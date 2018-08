National League leaders Wrexham will have new loan signing Scott Burgess available for Saturday's home game against Bromley.

Midfielder Burgess, 21, has joined from League Two Bury on a six-month loan.

Sam Ricketts' side maintained their unbeaten start to the National League season with a 3-1 win at Eastleigh last Saturday.

Bromley are 16th in the table after securing their first win of the season at home to Gateshead last Saturday.