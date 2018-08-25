Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartlepool United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|5
|4
|1
|0
|9
|1
|8
|13
|2
|Halifax
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|12
|3
|Fylde
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|3
|7
|11
|4
|Sutton United
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|5
|3
|11
|5
|Gateshead
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|6
|Solihull Moors
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|7
|Harrogate
|5
|2
|3
|0
|9
|5
|4
|9
|8
|Chesterfield
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|6
|3
|9
|9
|Leyton Orient
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|5
|2
|9
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|3
|2
|7
|11
|Barrow
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|1
|7
|12
|Salford
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|0
|7
|13
|Maidstone United
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|7
|14
|Hartlepool
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6
|15
|Eastleigh
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|16
|Bromley
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|17
|Havant & Waterlooville
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|5
|18
|Boreham Wood
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|19
|Dover
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|4
|20
|Maidenhead United
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|21
|Aldershot
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|4
|22
|Braintree
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|2
|23
|Barnet
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
|24
|Dag & Red
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|1
