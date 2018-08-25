National League
Harrogate15:00Solihull Moors
Venue: CNG Stadium

Harrogate Town v Solihull Moors

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham541091813
2Halifax5401103712
3Fylde5320103711
4Sutton United532085311
5Gateshead531185310
6Solihull Moors531176110
7Harrogate52309549
8Chesterfield53029639
9Leyton Orient52307529
10Ebbsfleet52125327
11Barrow52128717
12Salford52128807
13Maidstone United621358-37
14Hartlepool51316606
15Eastleigh520357-26
16Bromley512256-15
17Havant & Waterlooville5122811-35
18Boreham Wood512225-35
19Dover5113712-54
20Maidenhead United6114510-54
21Aldershot511327-54
22Braintree502359-42
23Barnet502328-62
24Dag & Red501459-41
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired