National League
Maidenhead United1Maidstone United0

Maidenhead United v Maidstone United

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 2Clerima
  • 24Massey
  • 19Upward
  • 3Steer
  • 5Obileye
  • 4Odametey
  • 8Comley
  • 11Worsfold
  • 9Bird
  • 17Clifton

Substitutes

  • 7Rodrigues Alves
  • 10Kelly
  • 18Akintunde
  • 25Smith
  • 26Mulley

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 2Efete
  • 5De Havilland
  • 8Lewis
  • 16Ofori-Twumasi
  • 4Wynter
  • 21Muldoon
  • 10Paxman
  • 7Coker
  • 11Turgott
  • 15Mullings

Substitutes

  • 3McLennan
  • 6Finney
  • 9Quigley
  • 14Loza
  • 22Phillips
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Maidstone United 0. Ryan Upward (Maidenhead United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham541091813
2Halifax5401103712
3Fylde5320103711
4Sutton United532085311
5Gateshead531185310
6Solihull Moors531176110
7Harrogate52309549
8Chesterfield53029639
9Leyton Orient52307529
10Ebbsfleet52125327
11Barrow52128717
12Salford52128807
13Maidstone United621358-37
14Hartlepool51316606
15Eastleigh520357-26
16Bromley512256-15
17Havant & Waterlooville5122811-35
18Boreham Wood512225-35
19Dover5113712-54
20Maidenhead United6114510-54
21Aldershot511327-54
22Braintree502359-42
23Barnet502328-62
24Dag & Red501459-41
View full National League table

