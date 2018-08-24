Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy created 50 chances last season - 24 more than any other Terriers player

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield Town welcome back Aaron Mooy, who was absent for the birth of his son last weekend.

Fellow midfielder Jonathan Hogg could feature after overcoming a hip issue, while Danny Williams and Mathias Jorgensen are also in contention.

Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett should be available despite being substituted against Newcastle because of a groin strain.

Midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is still out with a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: At the risk of labelling an August match a 'six-pointer', both clubs will be well aware of just how important this game is.

Huddersfield's season started against Chelsea and Manchester City so it was always possible - even probable - that they'd be approaching this match against Cardiff with no points on the board. Nevertheless, conceding nine goals in those two difficult games should be a worry.

Cardiff have two Neil Etheridge penalty saves to thank for the fact that their start has not been worse. Neil Warnock returns to the club he managed in the mid-90s intent on taking some tangible reward into their next three league fixtures - against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "Of course we wanted more out of the first two games. I think we played a good first half against Chelsea and against [Manchester] City we were second best - something we have to accept.

"We have zero points from the first two games, but now we have a home game.

"Cardiff are very good in their style and no one expected them to come up. Big, big credit to Neil [Warnock] and what he has done."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "I don't think anyone would put money on us scoring at the moment if I'm honest. [Club owner] Vincent [Tan] wants [goalkeeper] Neil Etheridge to shoot more!

"I watched Huddersfield last season, that night when they stayed up against Chelsea. Me and my lad were cheering them on, it was a great achievement.

"During our own run-in [to last May's promotion] we looked at what they had done the year before and it gave us belief."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This has got relegation ramifications written all over it. Two years ago this was a Championship game and both teams are going to be in for a massive struggle to stay out of the second tier.

Prediction: 1-1

Cardiff City have attempted 23 shots in the Premier League this season but are yet to hit the target

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield's only win in the past 12 meetings was 1-0 at home in a Division Two game in 2003 (D2, L9).

Cardiff are on a four-game winning streak against Huddersfield, including a 3-0 away victory during Huddersfield's promotion season in 2016-17.

The Terriers have not faced Cardiff in a top-flight clash since they lost 2-1 at Leeds Road in February 1956.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have won just once in 12 Premier League games: 1-0 at home to Watford in April (D4, L7).

They could lose their opening three matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1992-93, when they were in the third tier.

Huddersfield could equal a club record of four consecutive top-flight home defeats, set in 1935.

The Terriers have failed to score in 22 of their 40 Premier League games - no side has a worse record since the start of last season.

Town have scored just once in their last seven home matches in all competitions, despite attempting 98 shots.

Cardiff City