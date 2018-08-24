Southampton v Leicester City

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is in line to replace the suspended Jamie Vardy

TEAM NEWS

Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi could feature after missing the defeat by Everton with a hamstring problem.

Defender Jannik Vestergaard has recovered from a virus.

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy begins a three-match ban for his red card against Wolves, with Kelechi Iheanacho or Shinji Okazaki likely to deputise.

Midfielder Matty James remains out with an Achilles problem, while new signing Caglar Soyuncu is recovering from a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@chriswisey: James Maddison's sparkling introduction to Premier League football with Leicester has certainly helped soften the blow of Riyad Mahrez's departure over the summer.

If he continues to show the creativity and cleverness we've witnessed in his first couple of games, a call-up to the England senior team won't be far away.

It's another return to the south coast for Claude Puel, but it's hard to suggest Southampton have made any progress in the 14 months since his departure.

Mark Hughes was firefighting at the end of last season but it still feels like a transitional period under the Welshman, who is trying to find a formula that works, both tactically and in personnel. The arrival of Danny Ings already looks like a critical piece of business for Saints.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "You have always got to be mindful of the threat they [Leicester] have on the break, clearly a big part of that for them is Jamie Vardy.

"He [Vardy] won't be available, so you would imagine that would be a bonus. He's a big part of how they play, so when somebody of that stature is missing then clearly you are going to see a difference, but they have got good players."

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "We know Jamie [Vardy]'s quality but we have to move on and have confidence in the other players.

"Jamie is not a player who participates a lot with the play but he's always dangerous, is always available and difficult to mark because he is fast. With [Kelechi] Iheanacho and [Shinji] Okazaki I like them to give solutions between the lines, it is a little different."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

After his red card in the win over Wolves there is no Jamie Vardy for Leicester. Is there anyone who Claude Puel can bring in who gives them the same goals?

I think Puel could come unstuck against his old side.

Prediction: 2-1

Leicester City have shipped 14 goals in their last four top-flight away games.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton's only win in the past seven top-flight meetings was 3-0 at home under Claude Puel in January 2017 (D3, L3).

The Saints lost this fixture 4-1 last season, their heaviest home defeat by Leicester since 1967.

However, the Foxes have won only three of their 23 top-flight matches at Southampton (D9, L11).

Southampton

Southampton have won just three of their last 27 league games (D12, L12), with only one of those victories coming at home.

The Saints have failed to score in four of their last six top-flight home fixtures.

They could fail to find the net in their opening two home matches of a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1992.

Mark Hughes has won two of his 10 Premier League games as Southampton manager (D3, L5).

Danny Ings could become the fourth player to score in his first two Premier League starts for Southampton, emulating Ronnie Ekelund, Peter Crouch and Manolo Gabbiadini.

Leicester City