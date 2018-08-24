Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has three goals in two Premier League games this season

Liverpool could name the same starting line-up for a third game in a row.

Defenders Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan remain out, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long-term absentee.

Leon Balogun could make his first Brighton start as Lewis Dunk is a major doubt with an ankle injury sustained against Manchester United.

Club captain Bruno is out with a hamstring injury, Jose Izquierdo is lacking fitness and new signing Florin Andone has a groin problem.

Martin Fisher: Neutrals everywhere are hoping for more of a title race this season and the smart money is on Liverpool being best equipped to stay on the shirt tails of Manchester City.

The early signs are good. They have two wins out of two and Jurgen Klopp will be thrilled at how quickly Naby Keita and Alisson have settled in.

Brighton will be bouncing after a 3-2 victory over Manchester United in which they pounced on numerous errors by Jose Mourinho's men, but this is a much sterner test.

The Seagulls have conceded 16 goals on their last four visits to Anfield. Damage limitation might be their chief ambition again.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "We certainly need to show a lot of the qualities that we showed in last week's performance [against Manchester United]. Hopefully it allows us to go to Liverpool with a little bit more confidence, a little bit less pressure.

"I expect the tempo of the game to be very fast. That's what they [Liverpool] have proved already this season, that's what they showed last season, and they've made good additions to the squad so I expect nothing different to that."

Brighton are going to be alright this season. They have a great ability to put bad displays behind them.

But Liverpool are flying. Not just in terms of the results that they have got, but also in terms of their pace of play. It is very difficult to cope with.

Prediction: 3-0

Liverpool are unbeaten in 22 Premier League games at Anfield, winning 14 of those fixtures.

Liverpool are unbeaten in seven games against Brighton in all competitions, winning the last five in a row.

Brighton's only victory at Anfield in nine league visits came in March 1982 when Andy Ritchie scored the game's solitary goal (D1, L7).

The Reds have scored 15 goals and conceded just two in the last three meetings in all competitions.

The Seagulls have scored three own goals in their last three games with Liverpool.

They are unbeaten in 22 Premier League games at Anfield since a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace in April 2017 (W14, D8).

Liverpool could keep seven consecutive Premier League clean sheets at Anfield for the first time since February 2007 under Rafa Benitez.

The Reds have conceded just once in five league games.

James Milner's goal in the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace means Liverpool are now unbeaten in the 48 Premier League games in which he has scored for them (W38, D10).

Roberto Firmino has scored just once in his last nine league appearances.

