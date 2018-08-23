Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
-
TEAM NEWS
Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty is expected to be fit despite being forced off through injury against Leicester.
Winger Adama Traore could make his first start after impressing as a substitute last weekend.
Manchester City fielded a 3-5-2 system last week, using Bernardo Silva as a wing-back, and must decide whether to deploy a similarly attacking line-up.
Back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is set for a lengthy absence after tearing his Achilles tendon.
In response, City have recalled Montenegrin Aro Muric, 19, from a loan spell at NAC Breda.
Either Muric or 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw will be on the substitute's bench at Molineux
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@SteveBowercomm: The last time Wolves won a Premier League match was back in February 2012, in a season which Manchester City ended as champions.
City then struggled to mount a challenge to retain their title the following season. It's a gentle reminder to Wolves of how things have changed since their last stay in the top flight.
Pep Guardiola's team are everyone's benchmark and, especially for the new boys, they are the ultimate challenge.
Last season's Championship winners have had plenty of encouragement in their two games so far.
But they know the standards needed to get anything against last season's record breakers, who have slipped straight into gear as if they had never been away.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves' first ever Premier League win came against Manchester City in October 2003, courtesy of a Colin Cameron header at Molineux.
- They also beat City 2-1 at home in 2010, but those are their only victories in eight Premier League games against the Blues (W2, D1, L5).
- The sides drew 0-0 in the Carabao Cup last October, with City eventually going through at the Etihad Stadium on penalties.
- Wolves were one of only two teams that City failed to score against last season, along with Wigan Athletic (who beat Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 in the FA Cup).
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves could set a club record on Saturday of 17 top-flight games without a victory.
- Their last Premier League win came at QPR on 4 February 2012.
- They lost just two games at Molineux last season, the most recent of which was a 2-0 defeat by Cardiff in January.
- The last four winners of the Championship have avoided relegation from the Premier League the following season.
Manchester City
- Pep Guardiola's side have won their last seven Premier League away games, scoring 18 goals and conceding just three.
- Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in seven of those goals, scoring three and setting up four.
- City last dropped top-flight points on their travels in a 1-1 draw at Burnley on 3 February.
- Their only defeat in the past 29 Premier League games against newly-promoted teams came at Burnley in 2015, while they are unbeaten in 12 such fixtures under Pep Guardiola (W9, D3).
- Sergio Aguero has failed to score in his last six Premier League away games since netting in a 4-0 win at Swansea on 13 December.
- Vincent Kompany is one short of 250 Premier League appearances, while David Silva's next goal will be his 50th in the division.