Sheff Wed15:00Ipswich
Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town

Lucas Joao in action for Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao signed a new three-year deal on Wednesday
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay could stick with the much-changed side that beat Millwall in midweek.

Youngsters Fraser Preston and Matt Penney made their first league starts in the win, while striker Lucas Joao could return from a groin injury.

Ipswich could be without Cole Skuse, who has a knock, with fellow midfielder Jon Nolan carrying an ankle problem.

The winless Tractor Boys will however be bolstered in midfield by the return of Tayo Edun from suspension.

  • Since a 2-0 win at Hillsborough in April 2007, Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their 18 league games against Ipswich (D8 L8), with both wins coming away from home.
  • Ipswich have only lost one of their last 12 away league games at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday (W6 D5).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have taken 10 points from their last four home league matches (W3 D1 L0) - as many as they managed in their previous 13 at Hillsborough (W2 D4 L7).
  • Ipswich have lost 14 of their last 17 Championship games when conceding the first goal, drawing the other three.
  • The last nine Championship goals scored in matches between Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich have been scored in the second half.
  • Six of the last eight Championship goals conceded by Ipswich have been scored via set-pieces (three corners and three free-kicks).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds4310114710
2Middlesbrough431082610
3Bolton431063310
4Brentford422010468
5Aston Villa42209638
6Swansea42205328
7West Brom421113767
8Wigan421110737
9Blackburn41305416
10Nottm Forest41305416
11Derby420267-16
12Sheff Utd420257-26
13Bristol City41216515
14Millwall41215505
15Norwich41128804
16Hull411257-24
17Sheff Wed411257-24
18Preston411235-24
19Rotherham4103410-63
20Birmingham402224-22
21Ipswich402236-32
22Stoke402249-52
23Reading401336-31
24QPR4004213-110
View full Championship table

