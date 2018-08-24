Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao signed a new three-year deal on Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay could stick with the much-changed side that beat Millwall in midweek.

Youngsters Fraser Preston and Matt Penney made their first league starts in the win, while striker Lucas Joao could return from a groin injury.

Ipswich could be without Cole Skuse, who has a knock, with fellow midfielder Jon Nolan carrying an ankle problem.

The winless Tractor Boys will however be bolstered in midfield by the return of Tayo Edun from suspension.

Match facts