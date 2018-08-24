Championship
Nottm Forest17:30Birmingham
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City

Omar Bogle of Birmingham City
Omar Bogle's Birmingham City have failed to score in their past four matches in league and cup
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Birmingham's Craig Gardner is available for the trip to Forest after serving a three-match suspension for his red card at Middlesbrough.

Blues striker Isaac Vassell, out since knee surgery in October 2017, requires more tests after a training ground hip injury and his return date is unknown.

There is no return timescale either for Forest midfielder Adlene Guedioura, out with a fractured cheekbone.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns for Forest boss Aitor Karanka.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have won their last two home league games against Birmingham, having won just one of their previous nine in all competitions.
  • Birmingham - who lost 2-1 in their last league meeting with Nottingham Forest - have not lost back-to-back league games against them since a run of 10 in a row between 1983 and 2000.
  • This is Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka's eighth league meeting against Birmingham - he has lost none of the previous seven (W3 D4).
  • Birmingham manager Garry Monk has ended on the losing side in each of his two previous Championship visits to the City Ground, beaten 3-1 with Leeds in August 2016 and 2-1 with Middlesbrough in August 2017.
  • Nottingham Forest forward Hillal Soudani has scored in each of his last two league appearances, both as a substitute, netting two goals from just three shots on target in just 75 minutes of action.
  • Since Viv Solomon-Otabor scored Birmingham's second goal against Norwich in their first match, Blues have had 47 shots without finding the net in the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds4310114710
2Middlesbrough431082610
3Bolton431063310
4Brentford422010468
5Aston Villa42209638
6Swansea42205328
7West Brom421113767
8Wigan421110737
9Blackburn41305416
10Nottm Forest41305416
11Derby420267-16
12Sheff Utd420257-26
13Bristol City41216515
14Millwall41215505
15Norwich41128804
16Hull411257-24
17Sheff Wed411257-24
18Preston411235-24
19Rotherham4103410-63
20Birmingham402224-22
21Ipswich402236-32
22Stoke402249-52
23Reading401336-31
24QPR4004213-110
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired