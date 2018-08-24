Championship
Norwich15:00Leeds
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Leeds United

Norwich's Grant Hanley celebrates
Grant Hanley took a blow to the face in Norwich's midweek win over Preston
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Norwich boss Daniel Farke will consider the fitness of several players before deciding whether to make changes.

Captain Grant Hanley is a doubt with a facial injury, while fellow defender Ivo Pinto has been ill and midfielder Alex Tettey may be rested.

Leeds will be without skipper Liam Cooper, who is likely to be out for three weeks with a hamstring problem.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa could include Stuart Dallas and Pontus Jansson in the squad after they returned to training.

Match facts

  • Norwich haven't won back to back league matches against Leeds since October 1994, when they won four consecutively.
  • Leeds have kept one clean sheet in their last 19 league matches against Norwich at Carrow Road, a 1-0 victory in August 2005.
  • Norwich are looking to win back to back Championship matches for the first time since February.
  • In Leeds' last match against Swansea, Jamie Shackleton - aged 18 years and 317 days - became the youngest player to assist a league goal for the Whites since Lewis Cook in August 2015 (18y 207d v Derby).
  • Norwich striker Jordan Rhodes has scored five goals in his last six league starts against Leeds - but he saw a penalty saved in a match for Sheffield Wednesday in February 2017, his last start against the Whites.
  • Leeds striker Kemar Roofe has been involved in five of Leeds United's last seven Championship goals (4 goals, 1 assist).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds4310114710
2Middlesbrough431082610
3Bolton431063310
4Brentford422010468
5Aston Villa42209638
6Swansea42205328
7West Brom421113767
8Wigan421110737
9Blackburn41305416
10Nottm Forest41305416
11Derby420267-16
12Sheff Utd420257-26
13Bristol City41216515
14Millwall41215505
15Norwich41128804
16Hull411257-24
17Sheff Wed411257-24
18Preston411235-24
19Rotherham4103410-63
20Birmingham402224-22
21Ipswich402236-32
22Stoke402249-52
23Reading401336-31
24QPR4004213-110
View full Championship table

