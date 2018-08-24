Norwich City v Leeds United
Norwich boss Daniel Farke will consider the fitness of several players before deciding whether to make changes.
Captain Grant Hanley is a doubt with a facial injury, while fellow defender Ivo Pinto has been ill and midfielder Alex Tettey may be rested.
Leeds will be without skipper Liam Cooper, who is likely to be out for three weeks with a hamstring problem.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa could include Stuart Dallas and Pontus Jansson in the squad after they returned to training.
Match facts
- Norwich haven't won back to back league matches against Leeds since October 1994, when they won four consecutively.
- Leeds have kept one clean sheet in their last 19 league matches against Norwich at Carrow Road, a 1-0 victory in August 2005.
- Norwich are looking to win back to back Championship matches for the first time since February.
- In Leeds' last match against Swansea, Jamie Shackleton - aged 18 years and 317 days - became the youngest player to assist a league goal for the Whites since Lewis Cook in August 2015 (18y 207d v Derby).
- Norwich striker Jordan Rhodes has scored five goals in his last six league starts against Leeds - but he saw a penalty saved in a match for Sheffield Wednesday in February 2017, his last start against the Whites.
- Leeds striker Kemar Roofe has been involved in five of Leeds United's last seven Championship goals (4 goals, 1 assist).