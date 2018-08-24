Norwich City v Leeds United

Grant Hanley took a blow to the face in Norwich's midweek win over Preston

Norwich boss Daniel Farke will consider the fitness of several players before deciding whether to make changes.

Captain Grant Hanley is a doubt with a facial injury, while fellow defender Ivo Pinto has been ill and midfielder Alex Tettey may be rested.

Leeds will be without skipper Liam Cooper, who is likely to be out for three weeks with a hamstring problem.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa could include Stuart Dallas and Pontus Jansson in the squad after they returned to training.

