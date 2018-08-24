Queens Park Rangers v Wigan Athletic

Tomer Hemed joined a QPR side with just two goals in four games without a win

Strikers Tomer Hemed and Nahki Wells could feature for struggling QPR following their midweek loan moves from Brighton and Burnley respectively.

Rangers, who are bottom, without a win in four games and have scored just two goals, will be without defender Darnell Furlong through injury.

Wigan Athletic, who thrashed Stoke 3-0 in midweek, are still without injured midfielder Darron Gibson.

Boss Paul Cook could therefore name an unchanged side.

Match facts