Derby County v Preston North End
Derby could be without George Evans after he limped off in their midweek win over Ipswich, with Joe Ledley set to replace him in midfield.
Curtis Davies, Scott Malone (both hamstring) and winger Harry Wilson could all miss out.
Preston may stick with Lukas Nmecha and Louis Moult in attack, after the pair started Wednesday's loss at Norwich.
Calum Woods, Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin remain sidelined, while Paul Gallagher continues to serve his ban.
Match facts
- Derby are unbeaten in 10 league meetings with Preston (W7 D3), since a 2-0 defeat in December 2008.
- Preston have not won a league match at Pride Park against Derby since September 2002, winning 2-0 with goals from Dickson Etuhu and David Healy.
- Derby forward Tom Lawrence has scored four of Derby's last seven Championship goals (excluding play-offs) - each of his last two have been via direct free-kicks.
- Preston have not lost three consecutive away league matches since the final four away Championship matches of Simon Grayson's reign in May 2017.
- Derby have not lost any of their last 18 home league matches when they have scored first (W15 D3) since a 4-3 defeat to Cardiff City in February 2017.
- Eight of the last 11 away Championship goals conceded by Preston have been scored from set-pieces (four corners, three free-kicks and a penalty).