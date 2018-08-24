Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Bolton's Sammy Ameobi and Will Buckley may feature this weekend after returning from hip and thigh injuries respectively against Birmingham on Wednesday.
Summer signing Erhun Otzumer could retain his starting place after making his Championship debut against Blues.
Mark Duffy is available for the Blades after missing last week's victory over Norwich because of illness.
Defenders George Baldock and Kean Bryan, however, remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Bolton's home league defeat to Sheffield United last season was their first at home since April 1977, last losing back-to-back home league games against them in 1898.
- Bolton and Sheffield United have not shared a goalless league draw since November 1969, with there being at least one goal in all 27 league meetings since then.
- Bolton have won three of their first four Championship matches this season - it took them 20 matches to win three in 2017-18.
- Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has not ended on the losing side in any of the last 36 matches he has scored in for the Blades in all competitions (W29 D7).
- Bolton's Will Buckley has scored in two of his last three league games - his previous two league goals came over a period of 44 matches.
- Sheffield United have not won consecutive away league matches since a run of three in September 2017.