Championship
Stoke15:00Hull
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Hull City

Ryan Shawcross of Stoke City
Stoke City have taken only two points from their first four league matches of the season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Stoke City are back in Championship action on home soil against Hull City just three days after a miserable 3-0 home loss to Wigan.

Ashley Williams is suspended after being sent off against the Latics, with Bruno Martins Indi hoping to recover from a heel injury to replace him.

Hull beat Rotherham on Wednesday and may keep faith with the team that secured a first win of the campaign.

Stephen Kingsley (concussion) will be assessed before the game.

Match facts

  • Stoke are unbeaten in seven home league matches against Hull (W4 D3) and have won the last four in a row.
  • Hull's most recent win at the bet365 Stadium against Stoke was in September 2016 in a League Cup third round tie under manager Mike Phelan.
  • Stoke striker Saido Berahino has started Stoke's last two Championship matches, failing to score and extending his run to 43 league matches without a goal since netting for West Bromwich Albion against Crystal Palace in February 2016.
  • Hull's Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine scored twice in their last league game against Rotherham - as many goals as he scored in his first 36 league appearances for the Tigers.
  • Stoke have failed to win any of their first four league matches of the season in three of the last four seasons, also doing so in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
  • Excluding play-off matches, Hull have not won back-to-back away league matches since February 2016 under Steve Bruce, with four managers trying and failing to do so for the Tigers since then (Mike Phelan, Marco Silva, Leonid Slutsky and Nigel Adkins).

Saturday 25th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds4310114710
2Middlesbrough431082610
3Bolton431063310
4Brentford422010468
5Aston Villa42209638
6Swansea42205328
7West Brom421113767
8Wigan421110737
9Blackburn41305416
10Nottm Forest41305416
11Derby420267-16
12Sheff Utd420257-26
13Bristol City41216515
14Millwall41215505
15Norwich41128804
16Hull411257-24
17Sheff Wed411257-24
18Preston411235-24
19Rotherham4103410-63
20Birmingham402224-22
21Ipswich402236-32
22Stoke402249-52
23Reading401336-31
24QPR4004213-110
