Blackburn Rovers v Brentford

Bradley Dack scored for Rovers in their win against Hull, his fourth goal of the season

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack could return after recovering from the knee injury which ruled him out of the 2-2 midweek draw with Reading.

Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer is also available but Adam Armstrong and Dominic Samuel are set to miss out.

Brentford boss Dean Smith has named the same team for four consecutive games but striker Neal Maupay's suspension will end that streak.

Maupay was banned for three games for violent conduct on Thursday.

Match facts