Sheffield Wednesday: Championship club have transfer embargo lifted

Sheffield Wednesday have had their transfer embargo lifted.

Earlier this month the Championship club revealed they had been under an embargo since April.

Wednesday, who have not made a single permanent or loan signing this summer, can now bring players in on loan before the deadline on 31 August.

The Owls said they have "worked diligently" with the English Football League "to ensure compliance" with Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Under the EFL's spending rules, clubs are not allowed to post losses in excess of £39m over three years without punishment.

The last available financial figures show the Owls lost more than £20m in 2016-17 - an increase of £15m on the previous year.

Jos Luhukay's side, who visit Brentford on Sunday, have taken one point from their opening two games this season.