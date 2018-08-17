BBC Sport - Watch: Glenavon clinch away win over Newry
Watch: Glenavon clinch away win over Newry
- From the section Irish
Goals from Gary Muir and Stephen Donnelly help Glenavon to a 2-1 Premiership victory over Newry City at the Showgrounds.
Muir scored from a penalty and Donnelly doubled the lead before Stephen Teggart pulled one back for the hosts.
The win moves the Lurgan Blues level on points with leaders Coleraine and Linfield.
