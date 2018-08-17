Spanish La Liga
Girona0Real Valladolid0

Girona v Real Valladolid

Line-ups

Girona

  • 13Bono
  • 29Porro
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 2Bernardo
  • 20Muniesa
  • 6Granell Nogué
  • 24Timor
  • 23GarcíaSubstituted forLozanoat 62'minutes
  • 9Portugués Manzanera
  • 7Stuani
  • 10García

Substitutes

  • 1Iraizoz
  • 5Alcalá
  • 8Pons
  • 17Roberts
  • 19Lozano
  • 27Soni
  • 28Montes

Real Valladolid

  • 1Masip
  • 17Moyano Lujano
  • 4Olivas Alba
  • 5Calero
  • 22Martínez García
  • 8Fernández
  • 14Alcaraz
  • 24Gontán Gallardo
  • 23Mohamed
  • 19Villa Suárez
  • 12Ramos De La FlorSubstituted forPlanoat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Plano
  • 11Verde
  • 18Regal Angulo
  • 21Herrero Javaloyas
  • 26Pérez
  • 27De la Fuente
  • 28Salisu
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
10,368

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamReal Valladolid
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).

Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Lozano (Girona).

Keko (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Borja García.

Álex Granell (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Valladolid. Óscar Plano replaces Chris Ramos.

Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.

Marc Muniesa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid).

Substitution

Substitution, Girona. Anthony Lozano replaces Aleix García.

Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid).

Attempt missed. David Timor (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Juanpe (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Chris Ramos (Real Valladolid).

Hand ball by Portu (Girona).

Álex Granell (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).

Foul by Juanpe (Girona).

Chris Ramos (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Portu (Girona).

Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Ramos (Real Valladolid).

David Timor (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid).

Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).

Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Girona 0, Real Valladolid 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Girona 0, Real Valladolid 0.

Álex Granell (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nacho (Real Valladolid).

Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Pedro Porro.

Foul by Marc Muniesa (Girona).

Keko (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).

Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 17th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alavés00000000
2Ath Bilbao00000000
3Atl Madrid00000000
4Barcelona00000000
5Celta Vigo00000000
6Eibar00000000
7Espanyol00000000
8Getafe00000000
9Girona00000000
10Huesca00000000
11Leganés00000000
12Levante00000000
13Rayo Vallecano00000000
14Real Betis00000000
15Real Madrid00000000
16Real Sociedad00000000
17Real Valladolid00000000
18Sevilla00000000
19Valencia00000000
20Villarreal00000000
View full Spanish La Liga table

