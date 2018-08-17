Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Girona v Real Valladolid
Line-ups
Girona
- 13Bono
- 29Porro
- 15Ramírez López
- 2Bernardo
- 20Muniesa
- 6Granell Nogué
- 24Timor
- 23GarcíaSubstituted forLozanoat 62'minutes
- 9Portugués Manzanera
- 7Stuani
- 10García
Substitutes
- 1Iraizoz
- 5Alcalá
- 8Pons
- 17Roberts
- 19Lozano
- 27Soni
- 28Montes
Real Valladolid
- 1Masip
- 17Moyano Lujano
- 4Olivas Alba
- 5Calero
- 22Martínez García
- 8Fernández
- 14Alcaraz
- 24Gontán Gallardo
- 23Mohamed
- 19Villa Suárez
- 12Ramos De La FlorSubstituted forPlanoat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Plano
- 11Verde
- 18Regal Angulo
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 26Pérez
- 27De la Fuente
- 28Salisu
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 10,368
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Lozano (Girona).
Keko (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Borja García.
Álex Granell (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Óscar Plano replaces Chris Ramos.
Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.
Marc Muniesa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid).
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Anthony Lozano replaces Aleix García.
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid).
Attempt missed. David Timor (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Juanpe (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Chris Ramos (Real Valladolid).
Hand ball by Portu (Girona).
Álex Granell (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Chris Ramos (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Portu (Girona).
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Ramos (Real Valladolid).
David Timor (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid).
Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Girona 0, Real Valladolid 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Girona 0, Real Valladolid 0.
Álex Granell (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho (Real Valladolid).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Pedro Porro.
Foul by Marc Muniesa (Girona).
Keko (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.