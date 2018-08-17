David Ospina: Arsenal goalkeeper joins Serie A club Napoli on loan

David Ospina saved Jordan Henderson's penalty in the World Cup last 16, but England went on to beat Colombia

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has joined Italian club Napoli on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old Colombia international signed for the Gunners from French side Nice in 2014 for about £3m.

Ospina has fallen out of favour at the Emirates under new boss Unai Emery after the summer signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

Petr Cech started in goal for Arsenal in the opening fixture against Manchester City, which they lost 2-0.

Ospina, Colombia's first-choice goalkeeper, was on the receiving end of England's first World Cup penalty shootout success in the last-16 tie between the two nations in Russia last month.

In a statement on the club website, Arsenal said they wished Ospina "the very best" for the season.

He made 70 appearances for the Gunners, winning two FA Cups.

Napoli were beaten by Juventus to the Serie A title by four points last season.