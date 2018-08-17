U20 World Cup: England women beat Netherlands to reach semi-finals in France

Georgia Stanway is joint top scorer in the tournament with five goals

England women reached the Under-20 World Cup semi-finals for the first time by beating the Netherlands 2-1 in Vannes, France.

Victoria Pelova put the Netherlands ahead after 12 minutes, but Georgia Stanway equalised eight minutes later.

Manchester City's Stanway scored the winner from a rebound after her initial shot hit the post and her follow-up was blocked.

The 19-year-old also hit the crossbar in the second half.

England will face three-time winners Germany or Japan, who meet at 18:30 BST on Friday, in Monday's semi-final at 15:00.

The Lionesses beat defending champions North Korea 3-1, drew 1-1 with Brazil and beat Mexico 6-1 to finish top of Group B and reach the quarter-finals.