Lassana Coulibaly: Rangers midfielder undergoes scan on thigh injury

Coulibaly has swiftly emerged as an important player in Rangers' midfield

Rangers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly has had a scan on a thigh injury which forced him to miss Thursday's Europa League game in Maribor.

The on-loan Angers player was declared unfit as Steven Gerrard's side earned a 0-0 draw to reach a play-off with Ufa.

Gerrard is unsure if he will be fit for Sunday's League Cup tie at Kilmarnock.

"We don't think it's a serious problem but he's an important player for us so we want to check it out just to see if there is any damage in there," he said.

Mali international Coulibaly suffered the injury towards the end of last Saturday's 2-0 Premiership win against St Mirren.

Gerrard also reiterated his desire to add another striker and centre-back to his squad before the transfer window shuts on 31 August.

Following Sunday's last-16 tie at Kilmarnock, Rangers have home and away legs in the Europa League against Russian side Ufa on successive Thursdays, 23 and 30 August, either side of a Premiership game at Motherwell next Sunday.

The first Old Firm game of the season is at Celtic Park on Sunday, 2 September.

"It isn't just about the workload," Gerrard said. "It is about the positions.

"We feel we are a bit light up front. We let Josh Windass go to Wigan recently and he scored a big number of goals for us last season. The idea is to replace those goals.

"Also at centre-back, we have asked a lot of Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson, who have been absolutely tremendous so far. We would like some cover in that area as well."

'My responsibility is to keep heroes here'

Morelos has scored three goals so far this season to add to the 18 in his first Rangers campaign

Gerrard offered no further update on Rangers' pursuit of striker Kyle Lafferty, after Hearts manager Craig Levein confirmed talks are continuing following the rejection of Rangers' initial £200,000 offer.

But the Ibrox boss repeated his desire to see Alfredo Morelos offered a new deal on improved terms, after Rangers rejected a £3.75m bid from Bordeaux for the Colombian striker on Wednesday.

"We can't fight to keep our best players and then not reward them with what they are worth," said Gerrard, who described Morelos as "arguably our best player" and one Rangers are "trying to build a team around".

"That is one for the board to discuss, but I feel he should be looked after. My job is to manage the situation, tell him how much he is loved here.

"The fans sang his name non-stop last night. He is a big hero of theirs and it is my responsibility to try to keep heroes here for the fans."