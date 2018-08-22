BBC Sport - Kyle Lafferty's Rangers highlights - titles, trophies & the robot

Titles, trophies & the robot - Lafferty's Rangers highlights

  • From the section Rangers

Watch Kyle Lafferty's best Rangers moments as the Northern Irishman agrees a return to Ibrox six years after leaving the club.

Available to UK users only.

