Morocco World Cup youngster Hamza Mendyl joins Schalke

Defender Hamza Mendyl joins his compatriot Amine Harit at German club Schalke

German side Schalke have completed the signing of Morocco's World Cup defender Hamza Mendyl from French club Lille.

The 20-year-old left back has committed to a five year deal with the Royal Blues for an undisclosed fee.

"He provides exactly what we want from a left back - athleticism, dynamism, solidity and attacking impetus," according to coach Domenico Tedesco.

"We are hugely excited to elevate this great talent to the next level."

Mendyl, who switched to Lille in summer 2016 from the Academie Mohammed VI in Morocco, made 13 Ligue 1 and three cup appearances.

"I'm delighted to have signed for such a big club", said Mendyl.

"With Domenico Tedesco, I've got a coach who is renowned for improving players. He showed that clearly last year.

"I want to keep developing under him and help Schalke lead great campaigns in all three competitions this season.

He represented Morocco at youth level before making his debut for the Atlas Lions against São Tomé in September 2016.

Capped 13 times by his country, Mendyl was part of the Morocco squad at the World Cup in Russia with compatriot and Schalke teammate Amine Harit.