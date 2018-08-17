BBC Sport - Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey: It was time to grow up and mature
'It was time to grow up' - how Shelvey changed his mindset
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey says time spent with a psychologist has helped him change his temperament after realising the time had come to "mature and grow up".
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
WATCH MORE: Alli's goal celebration has got everyone trying it
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired