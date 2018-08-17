BBC Sport - Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal defender says Unai Emery has changed 'a lot' at Gunners

Emery has changed a lot at Arsenal - Mustafi

  • From the section Arsenal

German defender Shkodran Mustafi discusses the extent to which Unai Emery has changed life at Arsenal since the Spaniard replaced Arsene Wenger as manager in the summer.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday at 12:00 BST on BBC ONE.

