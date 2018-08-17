Glasgow City face Cypriot side Somatio Barcelona FA in Women's Champions League

Media playback is not supported on this device Glasgow City score late to reach Champions League last 32

Glasgow City will face Cypriot side Somatio Barcelona FA in the last 32 of the Women's Champions League.

As a seeded team, City will be away for the first leg on 12 or 13 September and at home on either 26 or 27 September.

City topped their qualifying group on a better head-to-head record after beating FC Martve 7-0 and Gornik Leczna 2-0 following a 2-1 loss to Anderlecht.

City went out on away goals in the last 32 last season after a 4-4 aggregate draw with Kazakhstan's BIIK Kazygurt.

Somatio Barcelona FA won all three of their qualifying games against FC Minsk, Slovan Bratislava and Olimpija Ljubljana, scoring 10 goals and conceding none.

Glasgow City, managed by former Aberdeen and Scotland striker Scott Booth, are two rounds away from emulating their best Champions League performance.

They reached the quarter-finals in 2014-15 before losing to eventual finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

Friday's draw at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon was interrupted when a member of staff appeared to faint on stage, but proceedings resumed and concluded after a short pause.